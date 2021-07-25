Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $655.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $685.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

