Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

