Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of Forterra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.