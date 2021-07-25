Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 10,498 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 417,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.08 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

