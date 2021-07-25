Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $2.38 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Chemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of CC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.