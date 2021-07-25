Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 480 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PTC by 18,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

