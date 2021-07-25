Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 529,325 Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 529,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.26. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

