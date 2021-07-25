Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.50% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELDN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

