Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

