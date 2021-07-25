Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 876,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,220,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $88.78.

