Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.90.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

