Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTIC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,685,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

