Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $8,071,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander’s by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:ALX opened at $281.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

