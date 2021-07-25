Jane Street Group LLC Buys 30,853 Shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) by 386.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

PAK stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27.

