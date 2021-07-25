J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,144.45 ($14.95). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.69), with a volume of 293,514 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JDW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,915.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

