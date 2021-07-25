iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,050,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,790,000 after buying an additional 686,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $80.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.