iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.55 and a 1-year high of $442.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

