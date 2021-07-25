iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $299.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

