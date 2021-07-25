iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.70

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.70 and last traded at $106.70, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

