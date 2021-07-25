iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.