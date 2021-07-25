IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.95 (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9539 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has raised its dividend by 103.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $10.35 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

