Iridium Communications Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

