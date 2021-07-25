Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.45. Ipsen shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 12,760 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

