Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 22,825 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 13,248% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

DAO stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

