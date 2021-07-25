Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 106,480 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $55.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

