Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Kore Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 5.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $43,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54,571.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 266,855 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 645,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,894 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35.

