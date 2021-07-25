Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 352,451 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.64.

XENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

