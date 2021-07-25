Internet Computer Price Hits $43.56 (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $691.58 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.56 or 0.00126613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,347.62 or 0.99843252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.38 or 0.00876064 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,281,727 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

