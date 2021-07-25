Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$196.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a C$196.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.33.

IFC opened at C$168.60 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a market cap of C$29.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$167.34.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

