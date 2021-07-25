Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $645,150.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.44. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

