Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$47,451.90.
- On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$47,403.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60.
- On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.
- On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.
Shares of Real Matters stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,921. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
