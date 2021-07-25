Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$47,451.90.

On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$47,403.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,921. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.70.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

