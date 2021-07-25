Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $10,661,550.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.