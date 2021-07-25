Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arthur L. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

CACC opened at $476.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.89.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

