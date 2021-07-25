Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

