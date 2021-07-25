Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,934 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $80.04 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

