Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Immersion were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immersion by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.50 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $231.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

