IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.22 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

