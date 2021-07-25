IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 432 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,293,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $976.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $889.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

