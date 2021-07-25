IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $350.57 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $259.94 and a twelve month high of $351.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.