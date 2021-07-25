IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

