IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,591 Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADN. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,780,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

ADN opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $377.18 million, a PE ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

