IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,916 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

