Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) PT Set at $48.68 by Morgan Stanley

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given a $48.68 price target by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IBDRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $49.20 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

