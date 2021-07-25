IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 188,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $50,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAG stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

