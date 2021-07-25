HyperCash (HC) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $29.08 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,248.28 or 1.00052285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.86 or 0.01098041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00369883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00400898 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050779 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.