hybrix (HY) Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $14,511.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00005624 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, hybrix has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get hybrix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00129759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00143225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.15 or 0.99726786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00874644 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,165 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hybrix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hybrix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase hybrix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for hybrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for hybrix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.