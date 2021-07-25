Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 4%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64. 481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,998,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $3,053,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

