Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 132,764 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of HGEN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $964.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Humanigen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

