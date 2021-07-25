HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.