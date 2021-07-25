HRT Financial LP Invests $533,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -489.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

